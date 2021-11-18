NFL Insider Says Steelers Will Look for Veteran QB Over Rookie Next Season

Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have Ben Roethlisberger or another proven vet at quarterback next season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly be a major contender to land a veteran quarterback this upcoming offseason with the assumption Ben Roethlisberger is headed for retirement.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said on the Pat McAfee Show that the Steelers aren't interested in "starting from scratch" with a rookie and instead will be another team looking to land a big-name veteran in the offseason.

"I think they'll go after somebody," Glazer said. "... It's another team that's going to be interesting. This isn't a great draft for quarterbacks. It's more of the Deshaun Watsons, if Russ [Wilson] will be out there, Aaron [Rodgers], those type of guys, there's going to be a huge market."

The Steelers have been linked to names like Matt Corral and Kenny Pickett in the upcoming NFL Draft but have also made headlines with stars like Rodgers and Wilson.

Glazer said it's also not a guarantee Roethlisberger hangs it up after the season.

"It's kind of up to Ben," Glazer said. "As long as he wants to go, he's going to go. [They're] not going to push him out. Just keep going. I think they were a little surprised that he came back. If Ben wants to go, he's going to go, but I don't see him going back after this year."