NFLPA Advises Players Stop Group Workouts

PITTSBURGH -- In light of the increasing number of positive COVID-19 test results across the NFL and NCAA, the NFLPA has sent out a letter from Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer, advising against group workouts.

While teams wait for the virtual offseason to end and training camp to begin, many have taken the field with small groups on their team. These workouts aren't team conducted, but do bring efforts to somewhat normalize an unusual offseason.

After players from several teams tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Mayer sent out a note in regards to continuing these routines.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months," Dr. Mayer said.

Steelers players such as James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger have made it public that they were working out together throughout this period. Steven Nelson also told reporters last month that many defensive players have teamed up to work together as well.

As of now, there has yet to be a date set for when teams will be able to return and practice together in their own facilities.

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary join practices before training camp commences," Dr. Mayer said.

