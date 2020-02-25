Peter King: "I Really Want the Steelers to Sign Jameis Winston"

PITTSBURGH -- Not everyone is satisfied with the Steelers options at quarterback. After a year without Ben Roethlisberger - or 14 games rather - some have given up on the idea of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges being the backups of the future in Pittsburgh.

One of those voices is NBC's Peter King, who "really wants" the Steelers to consider signing a true successor of Ben Roethlisberger.

In his weekly Football Morning in America column, King discusses some of the topics around the league that he believes he'd want to see this offseason. One of those topics talked about the future of the Steelers passing attack and somewhat of a rebirth in Jameis Winston's career.

I think I really want the Steelers to sign Jameis Winston. Sit for a year, get him ready to conditionally succeed Ben Roethlisberger, and if the interceptions continue in 2021, he’s gone after one season. Risky, but the upside could be pretty great. Now, the contract would have to be one Winston would want to do; he’d likely have a chance to play sooner elsewhere if he leaves Tampa. I’m just talking about a coach-player relationship (Mike Tomlin-Winston) dynamic I’d like to see. Plus, I’d rather have Winston on the rebound than Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges or a draft pick that could be used in a wiser way.

Despite being the passing leader in 2019, Winston joined a club no quarterback wants to be a part of, throwing 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. As an unrestricted free agent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't released any news about whether or not they plan to keep the former number one draft pick.

Roethlisberger returned to throwing footballs over the weekend and is reportedly expected to be fully recovered by June. The team's video of him throwing was the first time he's had any football activity since having reconstructive surgery on his elbow following Week 2 of the regular season.

In his absence, Mason Rudolph went 5-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Devlin Hodges finished 3-3 as a starter with 1,063 yards, 5 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

