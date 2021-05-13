Steelers 2021 Regular Season Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL revealed all 18 weeks of the 2021 regular season, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers now know their schedule.
The Steelers will kick off the season in Buffalo, squaring off against the Bills in Week 1. From there, they'll return to Pittsburgh to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field in Week 2.
The Steelers have four primetime matchups, including two Sunday night, one Monday night and one Thursday night games. They'll take a bye week in Week 7.
Steelers 2021 Regular Season Schedule:
Week 1: @ Buffalo Bills
Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos
Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks (SNF)
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns
Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears (MNF)
Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)
Week12: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 14: @ Minnesota Vikings (TNF)
Week 15: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 16: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 18: @ Baltimore Ravens
The Steelers' carry the NFL's strongest strength of schedule into the season. They'll play the Dallas Cowboys (Hall of Fame Game), Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers in the preseason.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.