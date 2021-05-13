The Pittsburgh Steelers now know the schedule to their first 18-week regular season.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL revealed all 18 weeks of the 2021 regular season, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers now know their schedule.

The Steelers will kick off the season in Buffalo, squaring off against the Bills in Week 1. From there, they'll return to Pittsburgh to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field in Week 2.

The Steelers have four primetime matchups, including two Sunday night, one Monday night and one Thursday night games. They'll take a bye week in Week 7.

Steelers 2021 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1: @ Buffalo Bills

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 6: vs. Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns

Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears (MNF)

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)

Week12: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 14: @ Minnesota Vikings (TNF)

Week 15: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 16: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 18: @ Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers' carry the NFL's strongest strength of schedule into the season. They'll play the Dallas Cowboys (Hall of Fame Game), Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers in the preseason.

