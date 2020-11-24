SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Square Away Tight End Situation; Activate Vance McDonald

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting their ducks in a row at the tight end position prior to their Thursday night kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens. 

After missing the last two games, tight end Vance McDonald has been activated off the Steelers' Reserve/COVID-19 list. McDonald received a positive test the Monday following the team's game with the Dallas Cowboys. 

"It's good to have [McDonald] back. That locker next to me has been vacant for a while," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger laughed. "To see him in there today, to have him out there on the practice field, he's got more energy than the rest of us right now."

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said the team is "hopeful" to have McDonald available against the Ravens. Working under a short week, the Steelers will only hold two practices before hosting Baltimore on Thanksgiving. 

"I know Mike [Tomlin and I are going to make the right decision as to where [McDonald]'s at," Fichtner said.

The Steelers also placed tight end Zach Gentry on Injured Reserve following a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To accommodate for the loss, they promoted Kevin Radar up from the practice squad. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

