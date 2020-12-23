Steelers Active LB Vince Williams Off COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers gain inside linebacker Vince Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gained inside linebacker Vince Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The team announced the addition of Williams to the active roster after spending two weeks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Dec. 10.

Williams' return provides a starting inside linebacker for the Steelers, who are also without Robert Spillane. Spillane was added to the Injured Reserve list for a knee injury prior to Williams' positive test.

The Steelers have utilized Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen on the inside in Williams and Spillane's absence.

Williams returns with 61 tackles and 14 tackles for loss on the season. The eight-year veteran has been the voice in the middle for the Steelers over the last two years.

Pittsburgh will likely continue using Williamson to call plays on defense moving forward. Even in Spillane and Devin Bush's absence, Williams hasn't worn the green dot for the Steelers this season.

