GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Active LB Vince Williams Off COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers gain inside linebacker Vince Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gained inside linebacker Vince Williams from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. 

The team announced the addition of Williams to the active roster after spending two weeks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Dec. 10.

Williams' return provides a starting inside linebacker for the Steelers, who are also without Robert Spillane. Spillane was added to the Injured Reserve list for a knee injury prior to Williams' positive test. 

The Steelers have utilized Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen on the inside in Williams and Spillane's absence. 

Williams returns with 61 tackles and 14 tackles for loss on the season. The eight-year veteran has been the voice in the middle for the Steelers over the last two years. 

Pittsburgh will likely continue using Williamson to call plays on defense moving forward. Even in Spillane and Devin Bush's absence, Williams hasn't worn the green dot for the Steelers this season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15288441_168388034_lowres
News

Dance No More: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Midfield Logo Dances Are Over

USATSI_11443870_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Active LB Vince Williams Off COVID-19 List

USATSI_15347544_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Roster Has More Holes Than Meet the Eye

USATSI_15312984_168388034_lowres
GM Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Dancing Brings More Harm Than Good to Steelers

USATSI_15346883_168388034_lowres
News

It Feels Like JuJu Smith-Schuster's TikTok Logo Dances Are Done

USATSI_13483476_168388034_lowres
News

ILB Vince Williams Preparing for Return to Steelers

USATSI_15312409_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers' 3 Biggest Issues Come From Their 3 Biggest Names

USATSI_15312146_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Flavell's Five Thoughts: JuJu Keeps Dancing, Steelers Keep Losing

USATSI_15347109_168388034_lowres
Game Day

Steelers Lose Third-Straight Game While Adding More Injuries to Offense