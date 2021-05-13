Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

The newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers now have their jersey numbers.
PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have picked their numbers, as the team announced their rookie jersey numbers on Thursday. 

Najee Harris #22
Pat Freiermuth #88
Kendrick Green #53
Dan Moore Jr. #65
Buddy Johnson #51
Isaiahh Loudermilk #92
Quincy Roche #48
Tre Norwood #21
Pressley Harvin III #6

The Steelers will begin their 2021 rookie mini camp Friday, May 14 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They'll return for organized team activities from May 25-27, June 1-3 and 7-10. Mandatory minicamp will run June 15-17. 

On top of the team's nine draft picks, the Steelers will host eight undrafted rookies and a handful of other undrafted players during rookie mini camp. 

"I am going to work hard, be dedicated and committed 100%.," fourth-round pick Johnson told Steelers.com about coming to minicamp. "Off the field I am respectful, dependable and accountable. On the field you are getting a leader, a guy who is a dawg. I like the physical part of football, but I am smart in the mental aspect, high football IQ. I love to make plays, special teams, defense, any way I can.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

