Steelers Appear to Have Signed Their First Rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked their first rookie contract of the year.

It appears Quincy Roche is the Pittsburgh Steelers' first rookie to ink his name to a contract. The sixth-round pick posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Trust in god and work hard."

Roche finished his college career with 30.5 sacks and 54 tackles for loss. After a standout career at Temple, Roche left for Miami as a grad transfer, where he accumulated 4.5 sacks on a crowded defensive line for the Hurricanes.

“Quincy Roche did a nice job after he grad transferred from Temple down to the University of Miami,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said after the NFL Draft. “At Temple his junior year he was I believe 13 sacks. He played exclusively defensive end for Miami. But he has the athleticism to definitely project to the outside backer spot.”

The Steelers have eight other draft picks they’ll need to finalize contracts with this spring. All nine picks joined 12 first-year players and five tryouts at rookie minicamp this weekend at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

