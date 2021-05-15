Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Appear to Have Signed Their First Rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked their first rookie contract of the year.
Author:
Publish date:

It appears Quincy Roche is the Pittsburgh Steelers' first rookie to ink his name to a contract. The sixth-round pick posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Trust in god and work hard." 

Roche finished his college career with 30.5 sacks and 54 tackles for loss. After a standout career at Temple, Roche left for Miami as a grad transfer, where he accumulated 4.5 sacks on a crowded defensive line for the Hurricanes. 

“Quincy Roche did a nice job after he grad transferred from Temple down to the University of Miami,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said after the NFL Draft. “At Temple his junior year he was I believe 13 sacks. He played exclusively defensive end for Miami. But he has the athleticism to definitely project to the outside backer spot.”

The Steelers have eight other draft picks they’ll need to finalize contracts with this spring. All nine picks joined 12 first-year players and five tryouts at rookie minicamp this weekend at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

2021_RMC_0514kr_3040
News

Steelers Appear to Have Signed Their First Rookie

KSR_1140-2
GM Report

What We Learned From Day 1 of Steelers Rookie Mini Camp

pat
News

Steelers Rookie Pat Freiermuth Needs a New Nickname

2020_Practice_1016ce_0070
News

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Already Bonding With Rookies

illinois_green_kendrick_2 (1)
GM Report

Names to Watch as Steelers Open Rookie Minicamp

USATSI_15338342_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

USATSI_15313005_168388034_lowres
GM Report

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

USATSI_15179049_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Predicting Steelers Best/Worst Possible Record in 2021