Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Already Bonding With Rookies

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking the time to introduce himself to his newest teammates.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is taking his offensive rookies out for some team bonding this weekend. 

Second-round pick Pat Freiermuth told media on Friday that he, Najee Harris, Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr. are going to dinner with Roethlisberger Saturday night. 

Freiermuth said Roethlisberger reached out the day after the 2021 NFL Draft to congratulate him and touch base. The former Penn State tight end is expected to take on much of now-retired Vance McDonald's role alongside Eric Ebron.

The rookie will also get plenty of face time with his new quarterback as his locker is next to Roethlisberger's.

"It's pretty cool just seeing him," Freiermuth said. "When I was young kid and watching the NFL, it'd be like, 'Oh look, that's Ben Roethlisberger.' Now, my locker's right next to him. It's pretty cool and definitely surreal."

The Steelers will run rookie mini camp through Sunday as Freiermuth and the rest of the draft class become accustomed to the NFL and their new team. Organized Team Activities will begin May 25.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

