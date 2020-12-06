SI.com
AllSteelers
Report: Steelers Expect Ben Roethlisberger to Play vs. Washignton

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their starting quarterback on Monday, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. 

Roethlisberger practiced on Sunday during the Steelers' walkthrough and will suit up against the Washington Football Team. It was his first practice of the week. 

Roethlisberger is listed as questionable for Monday's game on the Steelers' final injury report. Before Sunday, he did not participate during the short week of practice. He was listed as non-injury related. 

The Steelers returned to practice on Friday after playing the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Their game with Washington was pushed back to Monday due to the postponement of Steelers-Ravens. 

Pittsburgh will play three games in a span of 12 days, with Washington being the second. Next, they'll travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in Week 14. 

Roethlisberger attempted 51 passes against the Ravens, marking his fourth game with over 40 pass attempts. At 38-years-old, the Steelers likely kept Roethlisberger out of practice to assure no extra wear and tear on his arm. 

