Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisberger Pops Up on Injury Report With Quad Issue

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a long list of players on their Tuesday injury report to start Week 12.

Nothing was too alarming. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) was limited, while cornerback Joe Haden (knee) did not practice. Running backs Jaylen Samuels (hamstring) and Trey Edmunds (quad) also missed.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger popped up on the team's injury report with a quad injury that limited him. Defensive end Cam Heyward was also limited with an ankle issue.

Usually, on a short week, it'd leave worry to see the Steelers' veteran leaders show up with limitations. Most week, however, Roethlisberger and Heyward do not practice during the team's first day on the field.

Both spoke to the media on Tuesday and did not seem bothered by potential injuries. Readiness for Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens appeared to be the mindset of both captains.

"Coach [Tomlin] has a plan that we will be ready for in terms of kind of a walk-through today and tomorrow," Roethlisberger said. "I probably won't throw many footballs this week. I think it's kind of one of those weeks where you don't need to throw a lot because you just played, you're coming off of a game and you have another physical game this week."

Something to keep an eye on? Sure. Don't expect either to miss the Steelers' Thanksgiving game, though.

