Report: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Plans to Return in 2021

PITTSBURGH -- Reportedly, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their Pro Bowl quarterback back behind center in 2021. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ben Roethlisberger plans to return for his 18th season next year.

Roethlisberger will take on a $41,250,000 cap hit for the Steelers next season. His current contract will end after the 2021 season.

Roethlisberger said following the Steelers' Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills that if he can't play at a high level anymore, he'll need to "hang it up." He explained his wording on Wednesday, clarifying that he's not going anywhere during the season.

"I've always said that I never want to hurt the team," Roethlisberger said. "I'm not going to be that guy that plays past his ability. If I feel like I can't be out there and I'm not doing it at a high level, I'm not giving my team the best chance to win, then I'm going to hand it up."

To his "hang it up" comments, Roethlisberger said it was emotions following the loss.

"Obviously, some of that is just frustration from the game, but I will always go home every week and evaluate the way that I played, the way that I feel, pry heavily over it," he said on Wednesday. "I feel like when the time is right, I'll know it. So, I'm going to go out there this week and give it everything I have to get this team back on track, because I feel it is a special team.

As of right now, Roethlisberger might be planning to return next season, but his focus remains on the 11-2 Steelers and their soon-to-be playoff run this winter.

"I'm not going to sit here and talk about the end of the season because we know at the end of the season, you'll talk about that," Roethlisberger said. "I'll never just hang it up in the middle of the season, obviously. This team is special. The season is not over."

The Steelers quarterback is 38-years-old and 14 weeks into his comeback season following reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow. He's thrown for 3,292 yards and 29 touchdowns through 13 games this year.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.