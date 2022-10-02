Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisky for Rookie Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback, benching Mitch Trubisky for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky will not start the second half against the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback was 7 for 13 for 84 yards and an interception in the first half. The Steelers had one of the worst offensive stat lines in the NFL during their 1-2 start to the season.

Pickett, who was drafted 24th overall this past offseason, will play in his first regular season game.

A move that will have Steelers fans VERY happy as boos and "Kenny" chants stormed through the stadium throughout the game. The crowd exploded in excitement when Pickett took the field to open the second half.

