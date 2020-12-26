GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers to Play Without Chris Boswell, Two Others vs. Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers downgraded three players to out for Week 16.
PITTSBURGH -- Prior to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers downgraded three players to out and made roster moves. 

The Steelers will be without linebacker Marcus Allen and Ola Adeniyi, and kicker Chris Boswell. All three were listed as questionable on Friday but have been downgraded to out following Saturday's walkthrough. 

The Steelers also made roster moves to fill positions of need. Tegray Scales has been elevated to the 53-man roster as linebacker insurance. Kicker Matt Wright has been promoted to the Active/Inactive list and will kick for Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Wright kicked for the Steelers in Week 13 against the Washington Football Team. The second-year place kicker made two extra points and a field goal.

Pittsburgh waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray to make room for the additions of Scales and Wright. Gray played 25 offensive snaps in Week 15 while rookie Kevin Dotson was out with a shoulder injury. 

The Steelers will play the Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. A win will crown them the AFC North champions, while a loss and a Browns win will send the division title game to Cleveland in Week 17.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

