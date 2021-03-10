Steelers Receive Fourth-Round Compensatory Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another draft pick to their 2021 total.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will add a fourth-round pick to their 2021 NFL Draft, bringing their total to nine picks.

The Steelers received the 35th pick in the fourth round, 141 overall. They added a draft pick after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency last season. He signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last spring.

The Steelers were hoping to earn a sixth-round pick as well after Sean Davis signed with the Washington Football Team last free agency. Davis ended up being cut by Washington prior to the season and signed back with Pittsburgh.

The Baltimore Ravens were the only other AFC North to receive additional picks, adding a third-round (105) and fifth-round (184).

