Steelers' Vince Williams on Garrett-Rudolph Incident: 'We're Completely Past It'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make one thing very clear when discussing the Cleveland Browns and their Week 6 matchup at Heinz Field - they aren't concerned with last season. 

The AFC North matchup has been cluttered with talk regarding Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and the altercation that happened in Week 11 of the 2019 season. An incident that left multiple players suspended, including Garrett for the remainder of the season, after he used Rudolph's helmet as a weapon on the then starting quarterback. 

Earlier in the week, defensive captain Cam Heyward said he doesn't hold harsh feelings towards Garrett or the Browns. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team isn't looking for those "reality TV storylines" regarding the situation. 

"We're completely past it," linebacker Vince Williams said on Friday. "What happened in 2019 was 2019. We have enough problems to deal with this year, and we're not really looking back. We're not looking in the rearview mirror about what happened last year."

Instead, the team is focused on the challenges of this season. 

"We're more concerned with handling 2020 COVID protocols and going out there and remaining healthy and playing great football," Williams said.

Williams doesn't concern himself with the rivalry, either. Rather, he's focused on the task at hand and overcoming Week 6, which presents the Browns. 

"From my perceptive, I don't know if we pay attention to it like that," Williams said on his teammates' focus on the rivalry. "We just know that we've got to go out there and wack the next opponent over the head. Having a strong conference, when I think about it outside of the building, is a pretty interesting thing because you know you're getting the best competition twice a year."

The AFC North has never provided more energy for Williams. A veteran in the locker room, the inside linebacker uses other sources to build-up his attitude for Sundays.

A talented running back, a bad weather game, "anything that would make football miserable or make it difficult to succeed," Williams said. "Any type of expectation that I will put on myself or other people will be on us that they don't think we can achieve. Any type of challenge I really get up for."

"It doesn't have to be something as glaring as AFC North football versus a very competent opponent. I just love football. So any opportunity I get to go out there and play, I'm always excited about it."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

