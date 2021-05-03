Pittsburgh Steelers home
Steelers Decline Terrell Edmunds' Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not exercise Terrell Edmunds' fifth-year option.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly declined the fifth-year option for safety Terrell Edmunds, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Edmunds, who will enter the final year of his rookie contract, has started 43 of 45 games played since being drafted in the first round in 2018. He's accumulated 251 tackles and three interceptions through this first three seasons.

Edmunds' fifth-year option would have cost the Steelers $6.753 million in 2022. Instead, they'll begin searching for a replacement or negotiating a future contract with the strong safety. 

The Steelers currently have 2020 sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. and rookie Tre Norwood on the roster behind Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Norwood, who played safety and cornerback at Oklahoma, is expected to spent most of his time at safety in his first season. 

The Steelers picked up Fitzpatrick's fifth-year option last month. They'll pay Fitzpatrick $10.612 million in 2022.

Fitzpatrick's option is higher because he made a Pro Bowl during his first three seasons. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Declined Option Doesn't Mean Steelers Are Moving On From Terrell Edmunds

Steelers Decline Terrell Edmunds' Fifth-Year Option

Predicting Roles for Each Steelers Rookie in 2021

Steelers Add 8 Undrafted Rookies Following NFL Draft

5 Thoughts: Steelers Go Old School and Win Big in NFL Draft

Steelers Add a Punter, Selecting Pressley Harvin III in Seventh Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Steelers Select Tre Norwood in Seventh Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Steelers Select Quincy Roche in Sixth Round of 2021 NFL Draft