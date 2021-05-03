Steelers Decline Terrell Edmunds' Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not exercise Terrell Edmunds' fifth-year option.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly declined the fifth-year option for safety Terrell Edmunds, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Edmunds, who will enter the final year of his rookie contract, has started 43 of 45 games played since being drafted in the first round in 2018. He's accumulated 251 tackles and three interceptions through this first three seasons.

Edmunds' fifth-year option would have cost the Steelers $6.753 million in 2022. Instead, they'll begin searching for a replacement or negotiating a future contract with the strong safety.

The Steelers currently have 2020 sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. and rookie Tre Norwood on the roster behind Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Norwood, who played safety and cornerback at Oklahoma, is expected to spent most of his time at safety in his first season.

The Steelers picked up Fitzpatrick's fifth-year option last month. They'll pay Fitzpatrick $10.612 million in 2022.

Fitzpatrick's option is higher because he made a Pro Bowl during his first three seasons.

