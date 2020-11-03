SI.com
Steelers Dealing With Three Injuries to Defensive Starters

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will deal with multiple injuries on the defensive side of the ball as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin opened his weekly press conference by addressing the players he believes will and won't be available come Sunday. The team finished their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens without two starters on the defensive line and will work with caution as they address their status for Week 9. 

Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) and defensive end Cameron Heyward (quad) both left before the end of Week 8. Tomlin said there's a sense of optimism Heyward will be available for the Steelers by Sunday. Alualu, on the other hand, is more of a "wait and see" situation, according to the head coach. 

"With a number of those guys being on the defensive line position, we'll be calling on a number of our guys in the depth of that position," Tomlin said. "They'll have an opportunity to rise up and play quality ball for us." 

Cornerback Mike Hilton will continue to work his way back from a shoulder injury. The slot corner missed the last two weeks after leaving in the fourth quarter of the team's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Hilton worked to a limited extent for the last two days of the Steelers' Week 8 preparation. Tomlin said he will have another opportunity to practice again this week. 

Inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (back) will also receive treatment in efforts to return to the field this week.

The Steelers will also receive safety Jordan Dangerfield (quad) back this week. The special teams captain will return to practice on Wednesday and should be available for the team this week.

The team will also have to make a decision on Stefen Wisniewski this week. Tomlin did not confirm whether or not the Steelers will activate Wisniewski this week. If they don't, he will remain on the IR for the remainder of the season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

