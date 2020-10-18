SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers' Devin Bush Suffers Knee Injury

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush is being evaluated for a knee injury. The 2019 first-round pick appears to be the first major defensive injury for the Steelers this season.

Bush stayed down on the field after forcing an incompletion along the Browns' sideline in the second quarter of their Week 6 game. As he stumbled to the ground, Bush landed awkwardly on his knee, and remained on the ground until trainers assisted him. 

Bush was helped off the field and headed to the blue medical tent. After a few minute of evaluation, he was escorted to the locker room with a trainer. 

Robert Spillane replaced Bush at inside linebacker. Bush played all 251 defensive snaps for the Steelers this season prior to the injury. He was also the team's defensive play-caller. 

Bush has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

