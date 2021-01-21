Report: Dwayne Haskins Visits Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly taken a look at former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers brought Haskins in for a visit on Thursday. Haskins, who was released by Washington during the regular season, also recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

The former first-round pick has had his ups and downs in the NFL. He's currently 3-10 as a starter, completing 60% of his passes for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns, but has thrown 14 interceptions.

Haskins' issues in Washington weren't all on-field problems, though. The quarterback was released following the leak of a video showing Haskins at a strip club during the season, without a mask on.

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs on the roster behind Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, 38, hasn't announced whether he'd return for the 2021 season or not. He currently has one year left on his contract.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin applauded the development of Rudolph in his third year but didn't confirm if the team felt confident with him as the starter next season if needed.

"I thought he displayed that he took a step in growth and development in his performance, even though it was a small sample size," Tomlin said. "I would imagine that he is going to continue with that growth and development. We will see where that leads us in terms of what he is able to provide us. I'm excited that he was able to display that and I think it is reasonable for me to expect or him to expect that general trajectory to continue."

