GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Report: Dwayne Haskins Visits Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are speaking with former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly taken a look at former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers brought Haskins in for a visit on Thursday. Haskins, who was released by Washington during the regular season, also recently visited the Carolina Panthers. 

The former first-round pick has had his ups and downs in the NFL. He's currently 3-10 as a starter, completing 60% of his passes for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns, but has thrown 14 interceptions. 

Haskins' issues in Washington weren't all on-field problems, though. The quarterback was released following the leak of a video showing Haskins at a strip club during the season, without a mask on. 

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs on the roster behind Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, 38, hasn't announced whether he'd return for the 2021 season or not. He currently has one year left on his contract. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin applauded the development of Rudolph in his third year but didn't confirm if the team felt confident with him as the starter next season if needed. 

"I thought he displayed that he took a step in growth and development in his performance, even though it was a small sample size," Tomlin said. "I would imagine that he is going to continue with that growth and development. We will see where that leads us in terms of what he is able to provide us. I'm excited that he was able to display that and I think it is reasonable for me to expect or him to expect that general trajectory to continue." 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_10458549_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Interview Former Browns HC Hue Jackson for OC Job

USATSI_15236530_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Dwayne Haskins Visits Steelers

Roethlisberger
GM Report

Steelers Top 3 Offseason Objectives, Starting With the Salary Cap

ksr_8691
News

Steelers Extend DC Keith Butler's Contract

USATSI_15365600_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Named Landing Spots for 2 Superstar QBs, But Can the Trades Work?

USATSI_15312744_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Rookie Report Card: Chase Claypool Took Little Time Adjusting to Steelers

USATSI_15391233_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Even JuJu Smith-Schuster Realizes He Can't Stay With Steelers

2020_Practice_1001ce_0513
GM Report

Steelers Could Go One of Two Ways With Matt Canada's Offense