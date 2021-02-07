Two Steelers Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 Class

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as members of the 2021 class.

Former guard Alan Faneca, and scout Bill Nunn, will represent the Pittsburgh Steelers as elected members of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Faneca, a six-time finalist, was the Steelers first-round draft pick in 1998. He finished his career after 13 NFL seasons, 10 of which were in Pittsburgh, including nine Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl XL championship.

"I want to congratulate Alan Faneca on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Without a doubt, Alan was one of the best guards in Steelers history, and one of the best in the NFL during a 13-year career that saw him voted first-team All-Pro six times and to nine Pro Bowls. Alan was unique in that he was big and strong enough to handle interior pass rushers and keep them off our quarterback, but also mobile enough to pull in either direction and lead one of our running backs around the end. In Super Bowl XL, Alan showcased his athletic ability in our victory when he pulled to the right from his left guard spot and made the block that sprung Willie Parker into the secondary on a 75-yard touchdown run that remains a Super Bowl record to this day.

"I am very excited for Alan and his family for this well-deserved individual honor. I am sure it will be a special weekend in Canton for his entire family and for Steelers Nation."

Nunn served multiple roles within the Pittsburg Steelers organization, starting in 1967 and then from 1969-2014. He joined the Steelers as a scout in 1968 after a newspaper career. Nunn was a member of the Inaugural Class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Nunn will be enshrined as a contributor.

"I am thrilled that Bill Nunn has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor," Rooney said in a statement. "He was not only a special friend and advisor to me, my father, my uncle Art Rooney Jr., but also Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin and everyone he worked with during his 46 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His stories, advice and lessons that he taught all of us are still apparent in our everyday work. He was a true pioneer in helping traditional HBCU players get their chance in the National Football League, and he is so deserving of this extraordinary honor.

"I look forward to celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his family this summer in Canton. I could not be more excited for him to receive this recognition."

The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend will take place Aug. 5-8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys during the Hall of Fame Game after it was rescheduled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 7, and the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell will be inducted as members of the 2020 class.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.