Steelers Extend DC Keith Butler's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep defensive coordinator Keith Butler following the exit of three coaches.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their exit interviews, and with them, have come four empty coaching spots.

Following the end of their season, the Steelers have told offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley they will not be given another contract. Tight ends coach James Daniel announced his retirement.

One member of the staff that will be sticking around, at least for now, is defensive coordinator Keith Butler. The Steelers announced they have extended Butler's contract through the 2021 season as he continues to work year-to-year, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported.

Butler, 64, has been a member of the Steelers staff since 2003. The 11-year linebackers coach was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015 following the departure of Dick LeBeau.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.