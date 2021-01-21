GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Extend DC Keith Butler's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep defensive coordinator Keith Butler following the exit of three coaches.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their exit interviews, and with them, have come four empty coaching spots. 

Following the end of their season, the Steelers have told offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley they will not be given another contract. Tight ends coach James Daniel announced his retirement. 

One member of the staff that will be sticking around, at least for now, is defensive coordinator Keith Butler. The Steelers announced they have extended Butler's contract through the 2021 season as he continues to work year-to-year, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported. 

Butler, 64, has been a member of the Steelers staff since 2003. The 11-year linebackers coach was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015 following the departure of Dick LeBeau. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

ksr_8691
News

Steelers Extend DC Keith Butler's Contract

USATSI_15365600_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Named Landing Spots for 2 Superstar QBs, But Can the Trades Work?

USATSI_15312744_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Rookie Report Card: Chase Claypool Took Little Time Adjusting to Steelers

USATSI_15391233_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Even JuJu Smith-Schuster Realizes He Can't Stay With Steelers

2020_Practice_1001ce_0513
GM Report

Steelers Could Go One of Two Ways With Matt Canada's Offense

2020_Practice_1205ce_0161
News

Report: Steelers Promoting Matt Canada to OC

Mahomes
GM Report

NFL Playoff Predictions: No Steelers, but Plenty Left in Divisional Round

Aaron Donald
GM Report

NFL Playoff Guide for Steelers Fans: Who to Root for With Your Team Out