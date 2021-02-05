Report: Steelers Hire Former Falcons O-Line Coach as Assistant

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring former Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan as their assistant o-line coach, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Morgan served as the o-line coach for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 before being let go. Prior to Atlanta, he spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Washington Football Team (2011-2013) and the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. He was also the run coordinator for the Falcons.

Morgan will coach under newly promoted offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Klemm spent the last two years as the Steelers assistant before replacing Shaun Sarrett. Sarrett was one of three coaches who's contracts were not renewed this offseason.

