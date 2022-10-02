Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive for Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the New York Jets.
The Steelers announced they've made seven players inactive and will not dress quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and outside linebacker David Anenih.
The Steelers' inactives what many expected. The six outside of Witherspoon have not played this season. Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 and did not practice throughout the week. Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace will start on the outside.
Pittsburgh also called up Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson from the practice squad for this game.
The Jets have made the following players inactive:
No. 5 QB Mike White
No. 11 WR Denzel Mims
No. 37 CB Bryce Hall
No. 39 S Will Parks
No. 56 LB Quincy Williams
No. 66 OL Cedric Ogeuehi
No. 81 TE Lawrence Cager
