Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive for Jets Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the New York Jets.

The Steelers announced they've made seven players inactive and will not dress quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and outside linebacker David Anenih.

The Steelers' inactives what many expected. The six outside of Witherspoon have not played this season. Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 and did not practice throughout the week. Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace will start on the outside.

Pittsburgh also called up Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson from the practice squad for this game.

The Jets have made the following players inactive:

No. 5 QB Mike White

No. 11 WR Denzel Mims

No. 37 CB Bryce Hall

No. 39 S Will Parks

No. 56 LB Quincy Williams

No. 66 OL Cedric Ogeuehi

No. 81 TE Lawrence Cager

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

Steelers vs. Jets: 5 Things to Watch

Steelers Film Room: Defending Garrett Wilson is a Nightmare

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

Matt Canada Has a Message for the Steelers Offense

Jets Head Coach Has Perfect Advise for Steelers - And He Doesn't Know