Skip to main content

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive for Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers name their inactives for Week 4.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the New York Jets. 

The Steelers announced they've made seven players inactive and will not dress quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and outside linebacker David Anenih. 

The Steelers' inactives what many expected. The six outside of Witherspoon have not played this season. Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 and did not practice throughout the week. Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace will start on the outside. 

Pittsburgh also called up Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson from the practice squad for this game. 

The Jets have made the following players inactive:

No. 5 QB Mike White
No. 11 WR Denzel Mims
No. 37 CB Bryce Hall
No. 39 S Will Parks
No. 56 LB Quincy Williams
No. 66 OL Cedric Ogeuehi
No. 81 TE Lawrence Cager

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

Steelers vs. Jets: 5 Things to Watch

Steelers Film Room: Defending Garrett Wilson is a Nightmare

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

Matt Canada Has a Message for the Steelers Offense

Jets Head Coach Has Perfect Advise for Steelers - And He Doesn't Know

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Jets Preview: Changes on Offense, Expectations on Defense

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell
USATSI_17973503_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17680733_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Antonio Brown Exposes Himself to Random Woman in Hotel Pool

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13738245_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (18)
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs Jets: A Star-Studded Matchup and 4 Other Things to Watch

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19073836_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Quick Fix is Pat Freiermuth

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19030403_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Rule Ahkello Witherspoon Out vs. Jets

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19073611_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: Garrett Wilson is a Nightmare to Defend

By Derrick Bell