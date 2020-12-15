Steelers Week 15 Injuries Now Include James Conner, Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope an extra days rest helps return players on both sides of the ball.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 injuries following their loss to the Buffalo Bills is deeper than the surface showed on Sunday.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers' injury update included guards Matt Feiler (pectoral) and Kevin Dotson (shoulder). When the coach addressed the media on Tuesday, that list included three more players, including a loss to the defense as well.

Feiler was placed on Injured Reserve following the game in Buffalo.

Dotson was joined by Chuks Okorafor (ankle), James Conner (quad) and Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) during Tuesday's update. Tomlin didn't rule any of the four out for Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals but expects all to be limited throughout the week.

Tomlin also said he's optimistic cornerback Joe Haden can return from concussion protocol this week after missing Week 14.

J.C. Hassenauer filled in at guard for Feiler and Dotson in Week 14. The Steelers have also activated Derwin Gray and Anthony Coyle during game days this season.

Conner, Okorafor and Edmunds all finished Sunday night's game.

The Steelers will begin their first full week of preparation in the last three weeks. Leaving Buffalo, Pittsburgh finished a three games in 12 days stretch. Now, they'll prepare throughout the week before taking the field in Cincinnati Monday night.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.