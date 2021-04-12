Ex-Steelers RB James Conner Received Offseason Surgery, Visiting Cardinals

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is set to receive a physical when visiting the Arizona Cardinals.

James Conner could be visiting his new NFL home this week but the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back will need to assure he's over an offseason surgery.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Conner underwent surgery to repair a turf-toe type injury on his foot. The injury reportedly happened while riding a recreational vehicle.

Conner is expected to be fully recovered by June, but will be evaluated by a potential free agency suitor on Monday. Conner is visiting with the Arizona Cardinals, who have been interested in the former Steelers back.

Conner finished the 2020 season with 721 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games and 11 starts. He's yet to finish a 16-game season without missing time with injuries.

