The Joe Haeg Story Steelers Fans Don't Want to Hear

Well, this isn't what Pittsburgh Steelers fans were hoping to learn about the team's newest offensive tackle.

PITTSBURGH -- It's the Joe Haeg story Pittsburgh Steelers fans might not want to hear. And yes, it will make you worry about how much playing time the newly signed offensive tackle gets in 2021.

The Steelers signed Haeg to a two-year, $4.6 million as the final part of the team's offseason signings. Now, he's expected to play the jumbo tackle role next to Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor while filling in as a backup throughout the season.

Here's the worrisome part. During a recording of Steelers Brawl, AllSteelers deputy editor Donnie Druin explained a tweet he saw prior to the Haeg signing.

Leyard explained the struggles of Haeg following the signing. During Haeg's start, which was against the New Orleans Saints, he allowed seven pressures and three quarterback hits. He played only the jumbo tight end role for the remainder of the season.

Definitely not the tweet any Steelers fan wants to see, but there is good news. As Donnie mentions, it's a new home with limited expectations. Haeg comes to Pittsburgh looking at a backup role to bring some veteran presence. It's not a whole ton of pressure for a struggling player.

Haeg's cap hit for 2021 is only $1.5 million, keeping him a low risk/low reward signing. Watch the entire breakdown of Haeg's signing in this week's episode of Steelers Brawl.

