Steelers’ Justin Layne Arrested on Felony Gun Charge

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested in Ohio on Friday morning for alleged traffic and firearm violations.

According to Ohio court records, Layne was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended license and transporting a loaded firearm - a fourth-degree felony charge.

The Steelers’ third-round pick in 2019, Layne is headed into his third year in Pittsburgh’s defense. After a slow start to his NFL career, Layne saw a small bump in play, seeing the field for 11% of the Steeler’s defensive snaps in 2020.

Team spokesperson Burt Lauten said the Steelers “are aware of the incident but still gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Layne is a Cleveland native who’s headline highlighted his father - a lifelong Browns fan - who switched teams when his son got drafted. Layne was expected to have the opportunity for an increased role in 2021 after the team released Steven Nelson and allowed Mike Hilton to sign elsewhere.

