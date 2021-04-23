GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers’ Justin Layne Arrested on Felony Gun Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested for traffic and firearm violations Friday morning.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested in Ohio on Friday morning for alleged traffic and firearm violations. 

According to Ohio court records, Layne was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended license and transporting a loaded firearm - a fourth-degree felony charge. 

The Steelers’ third-round pick in 2019, Layne is headed into his third year in Pittsburgh’s defense. After a slow start to his NFL career, Layne saw a small bump in play, seeing the field for 11% of the Steeler’s defensive snaps in 2020. 

Team spokesperson Burt Lauten said the Steelers “are aware of the incident but still gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.” 

Layne is a Cleveland native who’s headline highlighted his father - a lifelong Browns fan - who switched teams when his son got drafted. Layne was expected to have the opportunity for an increased role in 2021 after the team released Steven Nelson and allowed Mike Hilton to sign elsewhere. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

FC46BE32-F50E-412F-9761-46E55C0D9363
News

Steelers’ Justin Layne Arrested on Felony Gun Charge

Snell
Podcasts

Steelers Might Not Draft a Running Back

USATSI_14932575_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Ravens Could Hand Steelers Blessing in Disguise

USATSI_14755451_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Pressure? Steelers Have No Reason to Put Any on Mike Tomlin

USATSI_13768123_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Sign HC Mike Tomlin to Three-Year Extension

USATSI_13300702_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Mid-Round Tight End Option Who's a Perfect Match For Steelers

USATSI_13849050_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Ravens Making Push for Ex-Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva

USATSI_15417817_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Making Progress on Lamar Jackson Contract Extension