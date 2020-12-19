GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Head to Cincy Without Kevin Dotson; James Conner Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 injury report includes two offensive pieces.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be short-handed on the offensive line as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 15. 

Offensive rookie Kevin Dotson has been ruled out for Week 15 with a shoulder injury. Dotson was unable to practice throughout the week after leaving Week 14 in Buffalo and not returning. 

The Steelers will turn to J.C. Hassenauer to start at guard, Monday. Hassenauer started two games this season at center in place of Maurkice Pouncey. He also filled in during Week 14 when Dotson and Matt Feiler left. 

Running back James Conner is listed as questionable heading into Monday night. Conner finished Week 14 despite a quad injury, but didn't get a full workload during the final two days of practice. 

Conner missed Thursday's practice. 

The Steelers will have cornerback Joe Haden back on the field after missing last week with a concussion. Haden returned to practice on Wednesday and was a full participant throughout the week. 

The Pro Bowl corner has 41 tackles and two interceptions this season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

2020_Practice_1007kr_0334
News

Steelers Head to Cincy Without Kevin Dotson; James Conner Questionable

USATSI_15162015_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Will Start Third-String Quarterback vs. Steelers

2020_Practice_1007kr_0334
News

Kevin Dotson Continues to Miss Practice as Steelers Prep for Bengals

USATSI_11950018_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Get Normal, and With It, the Missing Links to the Offense

USATSI_15313082_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Boost on Both Sides in Thursday Injury Report

USATSI_10181528_168388034_lowres
News

Former Ravens RB Dies of Heart Attack at Age 28

USATSI_15021831_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Mixon Highlights 11 Bengals on IR vs. Steelers

USATSI_15313052_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Water Overboard, but the Steelers Ship Hasn't Sunk

USATSI_15312984_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Playoff Scenario: AFC North Title Could Come in Week 15