Steelers Head to Cincy Without Kevin Dotson; James Conner Questionable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be short-handed on the offensive line as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 15.

Offensive rookie Kevin Dotson has been ruled out for Week 15 with a shoulder injury. Dotson was unable to practice throughout the week after leaving Week 14 in Buffalo and not returning.

The Steelers will turn to J.C. Hassenauer to start at guard, Monday. Hassenauer started two games this season at center in place of Maurkice Pouncey. He also filled in during Week 14 when Dotson and Matt Feiler left.

Running back James Conner is listed as questionable heading into Monday night. Conner finished Week 14 despite a quad injury, but didn't get a full workload during the final two days of practice.

Conner missed Thursday's practice.

The Steelers will have cornerback Joe Haden back on the field after missing last week with a concussion. Haden returned to practice on Wednesday and was a full participant throughout the week.

The Pro Bowl corner has 41 tackles and two interceptions this season.

