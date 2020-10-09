SI.com
Longtime Steelers Lineman, Broadcaster Diagnosed With ALS

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers broadcaster and former offensive lineman Tunch Ilkin amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. 

Ilkin announced the diagnosis in a video on Thursday, saying, "I want to fight this thing. I'm not going to lay down and take this lightly."

The Steelers drafted Ilkin in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He attended Indiana State before starting 10 years at right tackle for the Steelers, earning two Pro Bowls. 

After retirement, Ilkin started his broadcasting career with his weekly pregame interview segment "Lunch with Tunch." He became part of the Steelers Radio Network broadcast in 1998, joining Bill Hillgrove and Myron Cope.

ALS is a progressive disease of the nervous system that causes lack of muscle control. There's no cure for ALS and no clear reason for what causes it. The average lifespan following the diagnosis in two to four years, according to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

