Former Steelers' Marcus Gilbert Retires

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his retirement after ten NFL seasons.
PITTSBURGH -- After ten years in the NFL, former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert has announced his retirement from the game of football. 

The Steelers' 2011 second-round pick spent his first eight NFL seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. In 88 games played in black and gold, Gilbert started 87. He never played a snap for the Cardinals. 

After thanking the Steelers organization and the fans, Gilbert sent a special thanks to his fellow offensive lineman in Pittsburgh. 

Gilbert was the Steelers' Rookie of the Year in 2011 and continued to become a critical piece to Pittsburgh's offense through 2018. Despite numerous injuries that held him back during the end of his career, the former Florida Gator was the team's primary starting right tackle for the first six years of his career.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

