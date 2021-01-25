Steelers Promote Matt Canada to Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it official, announcing the promotion of Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

Canada joined the Steelers in 2020 as their QB coach in hopes of developing Mason Rudolph following his 5-3 record as a starter. The team did not renew Randy Fichtner's contract following the season, opening up the OC position.

Canada interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their vacant offensive coordinator position during the week. His slight input with the Steelers this offseason quickly caught on as an up-and-coming mind in the NFL.

Pittsburgh was Canada's first pro action following stints with Pitt, LSU, NC State, and Maryland in college.

The Steelers also interviewed Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the position. The decision to keep Canada will allow the offense to transition their mold while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completes what could be his final NFL season.

The Steelers have yet to hire an offensive line coach. They added former Los Angeles Chargers offensive assistant Alfredo Roberts as their new tight ends coach on Monday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.