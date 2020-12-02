Steelers Place Maurkice Pouncey on Reserve/COVID-19 Ahead of Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed center and offensive captain Maurkice Pouncey on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Steelers, who have placed running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins on Reserve/COVID-19 over the weekend, are still scheduled to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Ravens did not receive a positive test on Wednesday, according to reports. After 10-straight days of positive COVID-19 tests, Baltimore returned zero new cases after flying to Pittsburgh.

Pouncey, Conner, Tuitt and Hawkins will all be unavailable for the Steelers as they play the Ravens. Baltimore will be without a handful of starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tested positive last Thursday.

The game has been postponed three times in the last week due to COVID-19 tests. Baltimore has had at least a dozen players test positive prior to Wednesday. Their last positive test came back Tuesday night.

J.C. Hassenauer is the Steelers' backup center. Pittsburgh also promoted running back Wendall Smallwood and offensive lineman Anthony Coyle to the active roster.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.