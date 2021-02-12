GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey Announces Retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey has officially retired from the NFL.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has officially retired from the NFL, former Steelers guard Ramon Foster announced on Friday. 

Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, retired alongside his brother Mike, telling Foster, "We started this journey at 6 years old and now at 31, we will close this chapter of our lives as I announce my retirement from the NFL." 

The Steelers selected Pouncey in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent the next 11 years starting for the black and gold, earning himself as place in the 2010's All-Decade team. 

"I am thankful for everything FOOTBALL has taught me and everywhere it has taken me," Pouncey said. "Dream big kids because they do come true not because you dream and think it's just going to happen but because you work as hard as you can towards it and make it happen!"

Pittsburgh's captain joins tight end Vance McDonald and tight ends coach James Daniel as fellow Steelers to finish their career following the 2020 season. 

"I love that guy," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said following the team's playoff loss. "He is one of the best competitors and teammates I've ever had. It's been so much fun to share a football field with him."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

