Steelers Lose Mike Hilton to Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose cornerback Mike Hilton the day after re-signing Cam Sutton to a two-year deal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary takes a blow as cornerback Mike Hilton heads to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

Hilton, regarded as one of the Steelers' top free agents in 2021, entered free agency as maybe the highest slot corner on the market. The 27-year-old played in 59 games after signing with the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, accumulating 237 tackles, 32 pass deflections, seven interceptions, 9.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

The Steelers re-signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal on Monday, lowering their chances of retaining Hilton on the open market. He'll stay in the AFC North as he joins the Bengals.

Hilton becomes the fourth player to leave the Steelers in free agency. He joins Bud Dupree, Tyson Alualu and Matt Feiler.

Teams can officially sign players to contracts on March 17 at 4 p.m.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.