SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Get Mike Hilton Back as They Travel to Jacksonville

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time since Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have cornerback Mike Hilton available on Sunday. I 

The Steelers did not list Hilton on their Week 11 injury report Friday. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week, marking the first full week of preparation since his injury. Hilton left in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury. 

The Steelers will be without three players against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running backs Jaylen Samuels (quad) and Trey Edmunds (hamstring) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (illness) will not play this weekend. 

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and Anthony McFarland (illness) will also be available in Week 11. 

The team had the option to activate defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) from Injured Reserve this week but did not. Wormley began practicing on Wednesday. The Steelers have 21 days from Wednesday to activate him off IR. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Conner: Steelers Run Game Is 'Going to Come'

The Pittsburgh Steelers know their run game will be fine.

Noah Strackbein

Returns to Jacksonville Hold Special Place for Steelers' Tyson Alualu

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu will return to Jacksonville for the second time since leaving the team in 2017.

Noah Strackbein

Jaguars Are Talking About Sacking Big Ben, Growing Up a Steelers Fan

Everything the Jacksonville Jaguars have discussed as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Big Ben, Steelers are Focused on Super Bowl, Not National Media's Approval

Only one thing matters to Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers - winning the Super Bowl.

Chris Halicke

Steelers Did Not Receive Exemption From Wearing Face Coverings During Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they will not be required to wear masks under the Secretary of Health's Universal Face Covering Order.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Looking for Derek Watt to Begin Helping Run Game

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner says it's time to implement fullback Derek Watt into the offense.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: MVB(en Roethlisberger)

It's true, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback should be in the MVP discussion.

Around The 412

Everything That's Wrong With the Steelers Run Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers can't run the ball and there's more than one reason behind it.

Donnie Druin

Making T.J. Watt's DPOY Case: How the Steelers LB Outshines Garrett, Donald

The Defensive Player of the Year is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or at least that's who it should be.

Connor Deitrich

by

Kurt1970

Steelers Are Trying to Fix the Run Game Without Addressing the Problem

The Pittsburgh Steelers will spend the week adjusting their run game but are avoiding their biggest issue.

Noah Strackbein

by

Kurt1970