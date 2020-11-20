Steelers Get Mike Hilton Back as They Travel to Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time since Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have cornerback Mike Hilton available on Sunday. I

The Steelers did not list Hilton on their Week 11 injury report Friday. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week, marking the first full week of preparation since his injury. Hilton left in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury.

The Steelers will be without three players against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running backs Jaylen Samuels (quad) and Trey Edmunds (hamstring) and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (illness) will not play this weekend.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and Anthony McFarland (illness) will also be available in Week 11.

The team had the option to activate defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) from Injured Reserve this week but did not. Wormley began practicing on Wednesday. The Steelers have 21 days from Wednesday to activate him off IR.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.