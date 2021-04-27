Steelers Pick Up Minkah Fitzpatrick's Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised Minkah Fitzpatrick's fifth-year option, keeping the safety secured to the roster through the 2022 season. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Fitzpatrick's fifth-year option will cost the Steelers $10.612 million next season. The free safety has made two Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro teams since joining the team in 2019 through a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick has tallied nine interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns in two seasons with the Steelers.

The Steelers also have the option of picking up safety Terrell Edmunds' fifth-year option. Pittsburgh has until May 3 to exercise the $6.573 million option.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.