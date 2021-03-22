GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Ex-Steelers LB Ola Adeniyi Signs With Titans

Ola Adeniyi will join Bud Dupree as the second Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker to head to the Tennessee Titans.
It looks like Bud Dupree will have a familiar face as he enters the Tennessee Titans locker room. According to NFL Network, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi is signing a one-year deal with the Titans. 

Adeniyi's career in Pittsburgh looked to have upside, but a string of injuries and lack of production left him off the radar as the Steelers prepared to re-sign players. He finished with 25 tackles in 32 games while in Pittsburgh. 

Adeniyi will join Dupree, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans last week. Former Steeler Ramon Foster, host of JMart and Ramon on 104.5 The Zone in Tennessee, has also lobbied for Vince Williams and Steven Nelson to join the Titans. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

