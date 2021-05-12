Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Open 2021 Regular Season at Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their 2021 regular season on the road.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Hours before we'll hear the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule, we learn their Week 1 game will be played in Buffalo. 

The Steelers will open their regular season on the road against the Bills at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on CBS. 

Pittsburgh is set to play Buffalo, Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City and Los Angeles on the road this season on top of their AFC North games. They'll host Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle at Heinz Field. This is the NFL's first 17-game regular season.

The Steelers kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys during the Hall of Fame game in August. The team were scheduled to host the game last year but had to postpone the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

