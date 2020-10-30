Steelers Rule Out Ulysees Gilbert vs. Ravens, Mike Hilton Questionable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be even more limited at inside linebacker during their Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ulysees Gilbert has been ruled out for Sunday. The Steelers added Gilbert to their injury report on Thursday due to a back injury. Gilbert was placed on Injured Reserve in 2019 due to back issues and the team decided to hold him out for Week 8 after a "flare up," according to AllSteelers' podcast Around The 412.

The Steelers are already short at inside linebacker after placing Devin Bush on IR. Robert Spillane started in Week 7 and will continue his role moving forward. Marcus Allen is also available at inside linebacker.

Defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) and safety Jordan Dangerfield (quad) will also miss the Steelers' matchup with the Ravens. Neither practiced throughout the week.

Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) are listed as questionable moving into the weekend. Both were limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Neither played in Week 7.

