Steelers Rule Out Boswell, Edmunds for Week 17 and Leave Impression of Who's Resting

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely play without four of their captains in Week 17.

PITTSBURGH -- Heading to Cleveland for Week 17, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without safety Terrell Edmunds and kicker Chris Boswell.

Edmunds (shoulder) will miss his first game of the season after not participating in practice throughout the week. The third-year safety is backed up by Jordan Dangerfield, with rookie Antoine Brooks Jr. on the practice squad.

Boswell will miss his third game of the season and second-consecutive with a groin injury. Practice squad kicker Matt Wright has been called up in his absence and will take on kicking duties again for the Steelers in Week 17.

It's safe to assume the Steelers will not play four of their captains in Week 17 as well. Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt will rest against the Browns.

Pouncey and Watt did not practice throughout the week. Heyward was a full participant on Thursday but sat the rest of the week with a non-injury related tag.

Diontae Johnson also appeared on the injury report Friday with an illness. He'll head into Cleveland without an injury tag but is now a name to keep an eye on as the team prepares to travel.

The Steelers have already secured the AFC North title and can't gain a first-round bye by moving into second place in the AFC. If they defeat the Browns in Week 17 and the Buffalo Bills lose, the Steelers will move to the No. 2 seed in the conference. A loss or a Bills victory would secure them the No. 3 seed.

