Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't hold anyone back for their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, but with a handful of injuries, not everyone will play.

The Steelers will be (likely) missing six players when they suit up for their exhibition game at Acrisure Stadium. However, they will get plenty of big names on the field to open the afternoon.

Here's who won't play against the Lions:

Alex Highsmith (rib)

Isaiahh Loudermilk (rib)

Montravious Adams (foot)

Chase Claypool (shoulder)

Arthur Maulet (hamstring)

Calvin Austin (foot)

Head coach Mike Tomlin did confirm Najee Harris will play and Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback. This means the third preseason game is being used as a dress rehearsal, and almost all of the starters will be on the field to open the game.

Chuks Okorafor missed the team's final practice due to a personal matter, so his availability is still unknown. The rest of the healthy starters should get playing time, though.

