Skip to main content

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a handful of players in their final preseason game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't hold anyone back for their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, but with a handful of injuries, not everyone will play. 

The Steelers will be (likely) missing six players when they suit up for their exhibition game at Acrisure Stadium. However, they will get plenty of big names on the field to open the afternoon.

Here's who won't play against the Lions: 

  • Alex Highsmith (rib)
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk (rib)
  • Montravious Adams (foot)
  • Chase Claypool (shoulder)
  • Arthur Maulet (hamstring)
  • Calvin Austin (foot)

Head coach Mike Tomlin did confirm Najee Harris will play and Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback. This means the third preseason game is being used as a dress rehearsal, and almost all of the starters will be on the field to open the game. 

Chuks Okorafor missed the team's final practice due to a personal matter, so his availability is still unknown. The rest of the healthy starters should get playing time, though. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

5 Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mitch Trubisky is Steelers Best Option at QB

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

Steelers QB Plan Not Going How Mason Rudolph Expected

Steelers-Lions Game Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

Steelers Answer At OLB Could Already Be on Team

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open for Chris Oladokun to Return to Steelers

Steelers QB Update: Kenny Pickett Can Win Job vs. Lions

Four Free Agent OLB Options for Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18866721_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Steelers vs. Lions: What to Watch for in Preseason Finale

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (3)
GM Report

5 Bubble Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18903074_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Mitch Trubisky Is The Best Option for Steelers QB

By Jarrett Bailey
USATSI_18753711_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris to Play in Steelers' Last Preseason Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18902262_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18903521_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Steelers Need to Pump The Brakes on Kenny Pickett

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_17716496_168388034_lowres
News

Aaron Donald Wields Helmets in Rams-Bengals Brawl

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18902237_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Plan Not Going As Mason Rudolph Expected

By Stephen Thompson