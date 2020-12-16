Steelers Playoff Scenario: AFC North Title Could Come in Week 15

After clinching a playoff birth last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have a chance to clinch the AFC North in Week 15.

Despite falling to 11-2 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers still punched their ticket to the 2020 playoffs by way of a Miami Dolphins loss.

A Cleveland Browns loss on Monday Night Football kept Pittsburgh's two-game lead over the Browns in the AFC North intact, putting the Steelers in prime position to secure their place on the throne of the division this week.

AFC Standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, Clinched Division)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2, Clinched Playoff Birth)

3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

4. Tennessee Titans (9-4)

5. Cleveland Browns (9-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

With only three weeks left in the regular season, a wide variety of outcomes still exist for the Steelers ahead of the postseason, although Pittsburgh has a simple path to winning the AFC North this week,

Clinching the AFC North

The task is simple: Defeat the 2-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals.

A successful trip to Paul Brown Stadium on Monday night would result in Pittsburgh's third AFC North title in five seasons, and with the Steelers being 13 point favorites over the Bengals despite losing their last two games, it appears all but likely Pittsburgh will handle business.

Should they slip and lose their third straight game, a Browns loss to the New York Giants would seal the division for the Steelers. Ties by both the Steelers/Browns would also do the trick for Pittsburgh, although it seems unlikely (2020 would like to have a word with me) this week.

Losing the Number One Seed

The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC's number one seed (and first-round bye) with a victory over the New Orleans Saints, a Steelers loss AND a Buffalo Bills loss to the Denver Broncos.

Should the Chiefs lose Sunday and the Steelers win on Monday, that would draw both Kansas and Pittsburgh even with two games to go. However, since the Chiefs have a better record vs. common opponents (Kansas City defeated Buffalo earlier this year).

Pittsburgh's best remaining chances of clinching the number one seed in the AFC reside in two possibilities: Winning the rest of their games, and having the Chiefs lose in week seventeen to the Los Angeles Chargers (The Chiefs losing to the Chargers would give the Steelers a better in-conference record).

Other AFC Clinching Scenarios

With the Chiefs/Steelers being the only two teams in the AFC to clinch their spots in the postseason, the other five spots are very much still for the taking, as only Buffalo can officially seal their fate this weekend:

Buffalo Bills

Can clinch the AFC East with a win vs. Denver OR a Miami loss OR a Bills/Dolphins tie.

Can clinch a playoff spot with a tie AND a Baltimore loss OR a Baltimore loss.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.