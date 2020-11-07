SI.com
Steelers Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received their first positive COVID-19 test of the regular season on Saturday. The team announced that a staff member received the positive test result, and the team is beginning the necessary actions under the NFL's protocol.

Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten released a statement saying the team will begin contact tracing immediately following the test. 

"The Steelers were informed this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and he has self-quarantined. The Steelers are working with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing," the statement read. "We will continue to evaluate the situation and make the appropriate adjustments, as necessary, that best protect our players, coaches and staff members."

The Steelers were under the NFL's intensive protocol to start the week after Baltimore Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey received a positive test on Monday, the day after the two teams played each other. The team found no evidence of close contact that would require players or staff to be placed onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The NFL fined the Steelers $250,000 for mask violations following their win over the Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin was fined $150,000 for the same violations. 

"I am extremely pleased with the efforts of the National Football League in response to the pandemic and the steps that we are taking continually," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "They are continually growing and changing and developing as needed. I have no issue with what we are doing in that area."

The positive test will not result in a change of schedule for the Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys game tomorrow. 

"There’s no change to the status of the game," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told TribLive.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

