Steelers Clear Coach, Ravens to Activate Pair of RBs for Wednesday's Game

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL's decision to postpone the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup comes with boosts for both teams. 

For the Ravens, they have the opportunity to return running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram before Wednesday's game. Both Dobbins and Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday but are able to return to the team tomorrow morning. 

While the Ravens are scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, Dobbins and Ingram will meet the team Wednesday morning. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET. 

The Steelers received quarterbacks coach Matt Canada back on Tuesday. Canada, who was dealing with an illness, was unavailable to the team throughout the weekend. According to Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, Canada will return to coach on Wednesday. 

Pittsburgh is still without special teams coordinator Danny Smith who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Running back James Conner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, has been postponed three times. The first time, it was pushed back to Sunday, then Tuesday and now Wednesday afternoon. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

