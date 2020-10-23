SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers-Ravens Game to Host 4,000 Fans

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be the first team to enter M&T Bank Stadium and play the Baltimore Ravens with a crowd of fans.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young announced Friday that the Ravens can begin hosting fans on Nov. 1, their game against the Steelers. It'll be the first game of the season the Ravens have more than 250 friends and family members in attendance.

Approximately 3,000 fans will be allowed in the lower bowl of the stadium. 800 fans will remain in club-level section, and 500 fans are allowed in the suites.

Fans are required to wear face masks when attending games, except for when they are eating or drinking. There will be no tailgating at the stadium.

"I have reviewed the Ravens' plan to return fans to the stadium pursuant to the Governor's recent executive order, and I am pleased to announce we will be allowing fans at the next game," Young said in a statement. "This exception takes into consideration the amount of thought and detail put into the Ravens' protocols, as well as the size of the location and distancing possible."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Release Punter Dustin Colquitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change on special teams three days before their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Should the Steelers Sign Marquette King?

5-0, no Devin Bush and a punting change coming soon? The Pittsburgh Steelers left plenty to discuss as they head into Week 7.

Around The 412

It's Not Just Derrick Henry the Steelers Defense is Concerned With

Derrick Henry is priority one, but the Pittsburgh Steelers understand the job's not done once they win the ground game.

Noah Strackbein

Where is Mike Tomlin's Respect At?

One of three undefeated head coaches in the NFL and somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers' leader Mike Tomlin feels undervalued.

Cody625

Tourman857

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Misses First Half of Practice Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as they opened practice on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' James Conner Proving Everything He Should in Contract Year

In a season where Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner faced many questions surrounding his play, he's quieted the doubters.

Donnie Druin

Inside the Steelers' Elite Defensive Start to 2020

Off to a 5-0 start in 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has answered every question asked of them early on.

Donnie Druin

The Steelers' Coordinators Are Earning Their Stripes in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 5-0 didn't just happen. The talent on the field is showing, but so is the magic behind the scenes.

Connor Deitrich

Tomlin Takeaways: Expect Steelers to Make Change at Punter

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left thoughts on replacing Devin Bush, Derrick Henry's freakish ability and a possible change coming on special teams.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Devin Bush Scheduled for ACL Surgery, Hilton and Watt Dealing With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Devin Bush for the remainder of the season following an ACL injury.

Noah Strackbein