Steelers-Ravens Game to Host 4,000 Fans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be the first team to enter M & T Bank Stadium and play the Baltimore Ravens with a crowd of fans.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young announced Friday that the Ravens can begin hosting fans on Nov. 1, their game against the Steelers. It'll be the first game of the season the Ravens have more than 250 friends and family members in attendance.

Approximately 3,000 fans will be allowed in the lower bowl of the stadium. 800 fans will remain in club-level section, and 500 fans are allowed in the suites.

Fans are required to wear face masks when attending games, except for when they are eating or drinking. There will be no tailgating at the stadium.

"I have reviewed the Ravens' plan to return fans to the stadium pursuant to the Governor's recent executive order, and I am pleased to announce we will be allowing fans at the next game," Young said in a statement. "This exception takes into consideration the amount of thought and detail put into the Ravens' protocols, as well as the size of the location and distancing possible."

