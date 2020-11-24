SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers-Ravens Remains on Schedule Despite More Positive COVID-19 Tests

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly dealing with more COVID-19 issues as they move closer to their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The Ravens are scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Thanksgiving but will work on a very limited week. Monday morning, the team received two positive COVID-19 tests from running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram. They also placed nose tackle Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 for "high risk" contact. 

Tuesday did not get any better. The Ravens announced they were closing their facility for safety concerns and running everything virtually. Reports were also released that they received more positive tests. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have now received positive COVID-19 tests for five players and four staff members since Sunday night. 

The NFL continues to say the game will be played as scheduled on Thursday night. Baltimore will need to continue contact tracing to determine if any other members of the team are considered "high risk" contact, which could impact their availability for Week 12. 

"It's an unusual year when it comes to everything that we have to do. That everyone has to do," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on the issue. "We saw early with the Titans game and these byes and everything. You just have to do what they tell you and go play ball."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

