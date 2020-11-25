SI.com
NFL Postpones Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Night Game

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has announced the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed to Sunday afternoon. 

The Ravens reportedly received over 10 positive COVID-19 tests since Sunday night. They have shut down their facility since Monday and have not yet practice. After more positive tests came back Wednesday morning, the league announced the rescheduling. 

"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in the consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a press release.

This is the second game the Steelers were involved in that was rescheduled for COVID-19 issues on the opposing team, the first coming in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, which resulted in a shortened bye week after a late postponement. 

Steelers players made their opinion clear on Twitter following the announcement, sharing their disappointment with the NFL. 

The NFL has not yet announced a time for Sunday's game. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

