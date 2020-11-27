PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to wait to host the Baltimore Ravens and enter the AFC North kitchen once again.

The NFL announced on Friday that they will reschedule the already postponed Steelers vs. Ravens matchup to Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

Throughout the week, the Ravens received 12 positive COVID-19 tests from players and coaches. This included quarterback Lamar Jackson and seven other starters.

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night. The initial postponed pushed it to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET, after the Ravens had positive tests for four-straight days. It will now be played Tuesday night.

The Ravens are currently three games behind the Steelers in the AFC North. Pittsburgh defeated them in their first game this season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin canceled practice on Friday as the team awaited clarification on the NFL's decision. The Ravens' facilities have been shut down all week and will not reopen until Monday.

Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams was the first player to speak out on social media regarding the move. The reaction has changed from those speaking out on Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.