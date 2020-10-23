SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Release Punter Dustin Colquitt

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change on special teams, announcing the release of punter Dustin Colquitt. 

Colquitt signed with the team at the end of training camp after the decision to release veteran Jordan Berry. Colquitt spent 15-years with the Kansas City Chiefs before coming to Pittsburgh as a free agent. 

The change was expected to come this week after head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that punting has not met the team's standards. 

"We've got to get better in that area," Tomlin said, "and we're willing to do whatever is required in an effort to do so."

Colquitt averaged the third-worst yards per punt average in the NFL (43 yards per punt), just above the New Orleans Saints (41.8 yards per punt) and Atlanta Falcons (41 yards per punt).

The Steelers will likely activate undrafted rookie punter Corliss Waitman from the practice squad. Waitman, who signed with the team out of South Alabama, was signed to the practice squad despite the Steelers' decision to sign Colquitt. He appears to be next in line for the job this Sunday. 

The Steelers will play the Tennessee Titans (5-0) in Nashville this weekend. The last two undefeated AFC teams were originally set to play in Week 4 but had to reschedule the game due to the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Steelers also made several roster moves. They placed inside linebacker Devin Bush on Injured Reserve following his ACL surgery. They also promoted defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster and signed linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

